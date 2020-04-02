|
While still a cult concern in the UK, this Spanish thriller is the streaming service´s most popular foreign show. As it returns, its creator and stars explain how it became unmissableYou´ve rewatched The Wire, seen every episode of Friends at least twice and are starting to wonder if this is what it feels like to `complete` Netflix. But wait: there´s a world-changing, cultural juggernaut of a TV show that - while hugely popular - you may well have missed.This week, Money Heist - or, to use its Spanish title, La Casa de Papel - begins another eight-episode run on Netflix, where it is the streaming giant´s most-watched non-English language show worldwide. The first season of the full-throttle thriller saw its gang - all code-named after major cities and memorably clad in revolutionary-red overalls and Salvador Dalí masks - break into the Royal Mint of Spain, taking 67 people hostage and literally printing money: 2.4bn euros, to be exact. It´s fair to say that the plot doesn´t quite go to plan, though it does result in three raunchy romances and an island escape. Season three, an even wilder ride, proved that for this gang loyalty is as much a motivation as loot. Continue reading...