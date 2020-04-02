|
If you happened to miss out on the holiday deals that Sonos was running, you have one more chance to save on some speakers today with some very tempting prices direct at Sonos. Popular speakers like the Sonos One, Sonos One SL, and Sonos Beam soundbar are discounted by $50 there, dropping them down to some of their best prices to date. You can also score a savings on some multi-pack bundles.
Right now, the Sonos One is down to just $149 which is a $50 savings. This is the latest speaker in the company`s lineup, and incudes support for smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, along with Apple`s AirPlay 2 tech.
It comes in your choice of black or white at this price, and if you`re looking to save a little more even, the Sonos One SL is down to just $129. This speaker doesn`t have any microphones, so you can`t use Alexa and Google Assistant with it, but it`s still a great model that can be paired with a separate Echo device.
Considering how small and affordable these speaker...