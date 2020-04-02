|
Sea-faring scallyways sail surreptitiously into Steam.
What you need to know
Sea of Thieves first released in 2018.
Since then, it`s received numerous free content updates and expansions.
A store page for Sea of Thieves has appeared on Steam, indicating it`ll soon release there as well.
While many Xbox Game Studios titles have made their way over to Steam, there`s been one big exception: Rare`s pirate simulator, Sea of Thieves. It`s been available on Xbox One and through the Windows Store (or Xbox Game Pass for PC) since launch, but unlike State of Decay 2, Halo Wars and Gears 5, it has not yet made its way over to Valve`s storefront. That appears to be finally changing.
As noticed by @RobotBrush on Twitter, a store page for Sea of Thieves has gone up on Steam. You can see the store page right here, which includes the system requirements.
There`s no release date at the moment, it just says that it`s `coming soon`, so we should see an official announcement in the near future. ...