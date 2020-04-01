|
Mixer is Microsoft`s video streaming service, giving access to thousands of hours of live entertainment, generated by users across game consoles, PCs, and now mobile phones.
Mixer`s signature features include native streaming support from Xbox and Windows 10 PCs, as well as industry-leading low latency between streamer and viewer for more engaging chat experiences, and also an interactive SDK, allowing game developers to allow viewers to control streamer`s games directly. Recently, Twitch superstar Ninja joined the platform, giving Mixer a huge boost in legitimacy. If you`re new to the platform, you may be wondering who else is worth following out there.
We have our own channel on Mixer, right here, which features game broadcasts from the Windows Central team, and our official live podcast with our own Exec Editor Daniel Rubino and our Windows guru Senior Editor Zac Bowden. If you`re getting started with Mixer for the first time and don`t know who to follow, consider taking a look ...