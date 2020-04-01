|
In case you missed it, Huawei unveiled a few new flagship phones in late March. The newest members of its high-end P series, the P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+, are unlikely to make much of a splash outside of China due to the lack of Google apps, Google Assistant, and the Play Store, but they´ll still have a major impact on the global Android smartphone landscape. Here´s how Huawei´s latest flagships will influence the phones you´ll actually buy.Curves everywhere
Samsung phones have long had Infinity displays with curved edges that slightly wrap the screen on the right and left sides of the phone, but the I quad-curve overflow display on the P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ takes it to a whole new level. Here´s how Huawei describes it: `Inspired by the art of motion, the display takes on a curved edge on all four sides, creating a shape that is reminiscent of water on the cusp of overflowing from the rim of a filled cup.` In other words, the top and bottom of the glass are curved like the sides, with extremely skinny bezels and a near-all-screen aesthetic.To read this article in full, please click here