Technology


RSS FeedsHow Huawei´s flagship P40 Pro could still impact premium Android phones in the U.S.
(PCWorld)

 
 

1 april 2020 13:48:16

 
How Huawei´s flagship P40 Pro could still impact premium Android phones in the U.S.
(PCWorld)
 
In case you missed it, Huawei unveiled a few new flagship phones in late March. The newest members of its high-end P series, the P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+, are unlikely to make much of a splash outside of China due to the lack of Google apps, Google Assistant, and the Play Store, but they´ll still have a major impact on the global Android smartphone landscape. Here´s how Huawei´s latest flagships will influence the phones you´ll actually buy.Curves everywhere Samsung phones have long had Infinity displays with curved edges that slightly wrap the screen on the right and left sides of the phone, but the I quad-curve overflow display on the P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ takes it to a whole new level. Here´s how Huawei describes it: `Inspired by the art of motion, the display takes on a curved edge on all four sides, creating a shape that is reminiscent of water on the cusp of overflowing from the rim of a filled cup.` In other words, the top and bottom of the glass are curved like the sides, with extremely skinny bezels and a near-all-screen aesthetic.To read this article in full, please click here
 
21 viewsCategory: Technology > Computer
 
