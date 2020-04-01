|
Viktor Orbán is using the pandemic to seize more power. This backsliding could permanently change the face of the EUCoronavirus - latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverageTo say that Europe is united by its divisions is an exaggeration - but only a small one. Closing national borders during the pandemic may have been a rational health response, but the longer term political consequences become more troubling when we look at the order in which European governments began to reimpose frontiers. Italy made the decision on 10 March, when the number of confirmed cases had already exceeded 10,000. Over the next five days, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Hungary closed their borders one after the other, even though by that time in any of them the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases had not reach a hundred.This is Europe is a new stream of Guardian journalism that investigates the big challenges that transcend national boundaries, and seeks out the solutions that could benefit us all. These are testing times, and crises are not limited by national borders. But then neither are we. Related: Without solidarity between members, the eurozone won`t survive coronavirus | David Adler and Jerome Roos Continue reading...