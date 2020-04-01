Home
Search:
1146 feeds
357 categories
4796 articles (<24 hours)
21 registered users

Use the Mobile version
Mobile

Follow our Twitter feed

View our Linkpartners
Links

Username:
Password:

Register | Retrieve

General


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

RSS FeedsCoronavirus is now contaminating Europe`s democracy | Jaroslaw Kuis and Karolina Wigura
(The Guardian Italy)

 
 

1 april 2020 10:49:40

 
Coronavirus is now contaminating Europe`s democracy | Jaroslaw Kuis and Karolina Wigura
(The Guardian Italy)
 
Viktor Orbán is using the pandemic to seize more power. This backsliding could permanently change the face of the EUCoronavirus - latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverageTo say that Europe is united by its divisions is an exaggeration - but only a small one. Closing national borders during the pandemic may have been a rational health response, but the longer term political consequences become more troubling when we look at the order in which European governments began to reimpose frontiers. Italy made the decision on 10 March, when the number of confirmed cases had already exceeded 10,000. Over the next five days, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Hungary closed their borders one after the other, even though by that time in any of them the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases had not reach a hundred.This is Europe is a new stream of Guardian journalism that investigates the big challenges that transcend national boundaries, and seeks out the solutions that could benefit us all. These are testing times, and crises are not limited by national borders. But then neither are we. Related: Without solidarity between members, the eurozone won`t survive coronavirus | David Adler and Jerome Roos Continue reading...
 
11 viewsCategory: General > Europe > Italy
 
Singing stops in Italy as fear and social unrest mount
(The Guardian Italy)
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Indigonet Services B.V.. Contact: Tim Hulsen. Read here our privacy notice.
Other websites of Indigonet Services B.V.: Nieuws Vacatures Science Tweets Travel Photos Nachrichten Indigonet Finances Leer Mandarijn