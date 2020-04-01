|
3.36am BST Taiwan´s economic stimulus response to the coronavirus outbreak could reach T$1 trillion (US$33.09 billion), Taiwan media reported late on Tuesday citing Premier Su Tseng-chang. 3.27am BST Twenty-eight students who returned to Texas after spring break at Mexico´s Cabo San Lucas beach resort have tested positive for coronavirus, although Mexican officials pushed back against the suggestion that they picked up the virus at the tourist spot, Reuters reports. The 28 confirmed cases are self-isolating and dozens more are under quarantine while being monitored and tested, the city of Austin said in a statement on Tuesday, drawing attention to possibly low detection of cases in Mexico. However, the Los Cabos Trust, which runs tourism sites including the resort where the vacationers stayed, said the group departed on 11 March, implying they did not come in contact with the coronavirus until later. `Twenty days after their return to Austin, Texas, they had already passed the incubation period established by the World Health Organization,` the trust said in a statement. It added that no resort staff member presented coronavirus symptoms. 3.22am BST Britain´s first coronavirus field hospital has been built in London and will treat up to 4,000 previously fit and healthy people struck down by Covid-19. London patients in need of intensive care but with the best chance of survival will be taken to the Nightingale hospital, which has been constructed within the ExCel arena in the capital´s Docklands area in the space of a week. 3.13am BST California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations in ...