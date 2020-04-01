|
Panama has announced strict quarantine measures that separate citizens by gender, AFP reports.From Wednesday for 15 days, men and women will only be able to leave their homes for two hours at a time, and on different days. On Sunday all outings are banned. President Trump has said he will speak to Florida governor about two coronavirus-stricken cruise ships stranded at sea during his White House Press briefing on Tuesday. Four people have died, nine people have tested positive for Covid-19 and dozens are ill on the Zaandam and Rotterdam ships, which are traveling towards Florida to attempt to dock after several Latin American countries refused to allow them into port. Port Everglades has not yet confirmed whether the boats will be allowed to dock in Fort Lauderdale. An international media freedom watchdog says the autocratic ex-Soviet nation of Turkmenistan has banned the media from using the word `coronavirus`, AP reports. Reporters Without Borders said Tuesday the word also has been removed from health information brochures distributed in schools, hospitals and workplaces. The gas-rich Central Asian nation that neighbours Iran so far has reported no cases of the new coronavirus. Iran has reported more than 44,000 cases. Paris-based Reporters Without Borders said people wearing face masks or talking about the coronavirus are liable to be arrested by plainclothes police.