(The Guardian Sports News)

 
 

The Spin | The top cricketing reads for a long and yawning summer
(The Guardian Sports News)
 
With precious little, if any, cricket to look forward to, this could be just the time to catch up on some essential readingThere are only 12 days left till the non-start of the cricket season. What to do? Time - we have plenty of it after all - for a list. Today, a literary one, the best cricketing reads for an indefinite lockdown. A selection, in no particular order, of books The Spin has loved and, in some cases, lost. A confession: some are written by friends, though that´s not why they made the cut. If your fancy is tickled, some bookshops are still delivering and ebooks and audio books can be borrowed from the library. Happy browsing!Golden Boy by Christian Ryan The Australian writer´s finest book - a brutal examination of the rise and fall of Kim Hughes and the breathtakingly obnoxious treatment of him at the hands of the bullying clique at the centre of Australia´s side. A classic study of power and weakness, it is heartbreaking to read as Hughes continually makes excuses for his tormentors´ behaviour. Characteristically intelligent and beautifully written. Continue reading...
 
