These are the promo and introductory offers for many of the most popular streaming services
When it comes to picking your video streaming subscriptions, you`ve got a lot of options out there. Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Disney+ are the big names, but what about specialty content you may not have bothered with until your playlists ran dry? British TV, horror films, anime, classic movies, and indie flicks all have some great options out there in 2020 you can subscribe to. But you don`t want to pay for like, ten new things you may not keep just to try them, so we`ve assembled the free trial policies for many of these services for you to check out (maybe, uh, with a new email address and different credit card) while the current situation with coronavirus continues to unfold.