Home
Search:
1146 feeds
357 categories
3568 articles (<24 hours)
21 registered users

Use the Mobile version
Mobile

Follow our Twitter feed

View our Linkpartners
Links

Username:
Password:

Register | Retrieve

Technology


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

RSS FeedsDeals: Anker`s Work From Home Sale Includes $21 Wall Chargers, $10 Wireless Chargers, and $20 Power Strips
(MacRumors iPhone)

 
 

30 march 2020 17:35:46

 
Deals: Anker`s Work From Home Sale Includes $21 Wall Chargers, $10 Wireless Chargers, and $20 Power Strips
(MacRumors iPhone)
 
Anker began a new sale on Amazon today, centered around items that are meant to help anyone working from home. This includes power strips, wall adapters, wireless chargers, and more. There are also a few products from Anker`s smart home product brand Eufy, like the EufyCam and Eufy RoboVac. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. This sale includes Anker`s PowerPort Strip at $19.99, down from $22.99, and a few wall chargers that provide numerous ports for anyone that uses multiple devices in their workflow. Wall charger prices start at $20.99 for the PowerPort III Duo, which provides two USB-C ports. There`s also the PowerPort I with four USB-A ports and one USB-C port at $32.99, down from $49.99. Anker`s Work From Home Sale Wall Chargers PowerPort III Duo USB-C - $20.99, down from $27.99 PowerPort Atom III - $21.99, down from $34.99 PowerPort I 5-Port - $32.99 with on-page coupon, down from $49.99 PowerPort Atom 2 - $33.99 with on-page coupon, down from $54.99 Wireless Chargers PowerWave Pad - $9.73, down from $13.99 PowerWave Stand - $13.99, down from $19.99 Eufy Home Products Eufy Security Cam 2C (Single Cam) - $84.99, down from $99.99 Eufy Security Cam 2C System - $195.97, down from $239.99 Eufy RoboVac 11S - $159.99, down from $219.99 Eufy RoboVac 30C Max - $209.99, down from $299.99 Miscellaneous PowerPort Strip 3 - $19.99 with on-page coupon, down from $22.99 Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker - $21.99, down from $27.99 PowerExpand USB-C Hub - $29.69 with on-page coupon, down from $32.99 Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.Related Roundup: Apple DealsThis article, "Deals: Anker' ...
 
37 viewsCategory: Technology > Mobile > Iphone
 
Save with the tiny Sabrent Rocket Nano 512GB portable SSD at $80 off
(iMore iPhone)
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Indigonet Services B.V.. Contact: Tim Hulsen. Read here our privacy notice.
Other websites of Indigonet Services B.V.: Nieuws Vacatures Science Tweets Travel Photos Nachrichten Indigonet Finances Leer Mandarijn