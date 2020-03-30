Home
Search:
1146 feeds
357 categories
3181 articles (<24 hours)
21 registered users

Use the Mobile version
Mobile

Follow our Twitter feed

View our Linkpartners
Links

Username:
Password:

Register | Retrieve

Culture


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

RSS FeedsBatwoman review - holy cow, Bat-fans, this is heroically bad
(The Guardian Culture News)

 
 

30 march 2020 10:00:02

 
Batwoman review - holy cow, Bat-fans, this is heroically bad
(The Guardian Culture News)
 
The plot is slight, the sets are dire, and Ruby Rose´s titular superhero is woefully underdeveloped ... but maybe being awful is a superpower in these uncertain times It is a rare thing, in these high-quality, high-stakes, immaculately professionalised TV times, to see someone on screen who can only 80% act. But now, like only semi-convincing buses, two such performers have come along at once in Batwoman (E4), the CW´s new item into the Arrowverse. One of them is Dougray Scott, whom you may 80% remember from his villainous roles/substantial cameos in about 80% of things since the mid-90s. He plays Jacob Kane, the brother of Martha Wayne and the head of the Crows, the private-security-firm-cum-army that has taken over the job of protecting Gotham City since Batman disappeared three years before we arrive in the story.More problematically, the other 80-per-center is Ruby Rose, who plays Jacob´s daughter Kate Kane. By the end of episode one, she has broken into cousin Bruce´s bat cave and taken on his mantle. Her 80% covers all the scenes that do not require her to be superheroic. What made her so good in her breakthrough part, as Stella in Orange Is the New Black - her flair for comedy, the perpetual ironic glint in her eye and her ability to turn seductive at a moment´s notice - is great here for the connective tissue (the back story with the girlfriend she lost when the police training academy expelled her for being gay, the banter with comic book baddies and so on). What she can´t muster is the full-hearted saviour-of-Gotham approach needed in other scenes, or the emotional gush that Kate´s daddy issues and survivor´s guilt (from the childhood car crash that killed her mother and her twin sister) periodically require. And that is before she is further hampered by the addition of Kate´s famous red hair, via a wig so preposterous it should come with a warning: fatally injurious to the suspension of disbelief. Continue reading...
 
22 viewsCategory: Culture
 
Kayleigh Llewellyn on In My Skin: `I lived in fear of kids finding out about mum´
(The Guardian Culture News)
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Indigonet Services B.V.. Contact: Tim Hulsen. Read here our privacy notice.
Other websites of Indigonet Services B.V.: Nieuws Vacatures Science Tweets Travel Photos Nachrichten Indigonet Finances Leer Mandarijn