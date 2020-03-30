Home
Kayleigh Llewellyn on In My Skin: `I lived in fear of kids finding out about mum´
Kayleigh Llewellyn on In My Skin: `I lived in fear of kids finding out about mum´
The TV drama´s creator was surviving on charity. Then she turned her troubled Cardiff childhood into a rollercoaster ride through school crushes, sexuality - and bipolar disorder`Growing up,` says Kayleigh Llewellyn, `my mum had bipolar disorder type one. So quite severe. The love you have for your mother or father is so deep-seated, there´s a contradiction: you love the person, but you also feel ashamed of them, because you´re a teenager and you don´t know any better.`Llewellyn has poured this experience into In My Skin, an emotional rollercoaster of a TV drama about Bethan, a Welsh teenager coming of age and living a double life as she negotiates mental illness, friendships and her sexuality. Bethan´s mother Trina has bipolar disorder and is sectioned in a psychiatric ward. In an early episode, Trina says something so horrible to Bethan that I gasped out loud in my living room. At other times, the sympathy I feel for her has me weeping. But there are plenty of laughs along the way. Continue reading...
 
