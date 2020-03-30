|
The coronavirus has spread to 175 countries around the world, and it shows no signs of abating. The pandemic has proved particularly devastating in recent weeks, with total confirmed cases crossing 720,000 and fatalities of over 33,984 globally.
The virus has effectively shut down all sporting leagues around the world, major gatherings including tech events and music festivals, and closed down restaurants and malls. It also put a major dent in the airline industry, and is causing panic-buying across the globe, leading to severe food shortages.
The coronavirus has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here`s the latest on the coronavirus and how it`s affecting not only the tech industry, but also the world at large.
March 30, 2020: Trump says U.S. death toll could be over 100,000, New York state records 1,000 fatalities
In a statement, U.S. president Donald Trump stated that the death toll from COVI...