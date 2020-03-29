|
Dutch recall 600,000 faulty Chinese masks and Germany takes patients from FranceCoronavirus - latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverageSpain has has joined Italy and France in demanding that Europe do more to help as it reported another record single-day increase in coronavirus deaths and moved to further tighten its already strict national lockdown.Spanish authorities said on Sunday 838 people had died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the country´s death toll to 6,528, with 78,797 confirmed cases. All non-essential workers are being ordered to stay at home for two weeks from Monday.Moscow went into full lockdown: no one to leave the house except to go to the nearest shop or pharmacy or walk pets up to 100m from the house.Patrick Devedjian, a former French cabinet minister and prominent local politician, died in hospital after being tested positive. He was 75.Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany´s Hesse state, took his own life apparently after becoming `deeply worried` about how to cope with the economic fallout from the epidemic.The main opposition candidate in Polish presidential elections called for the vote to be boycotted if the government insists on going ahead with it on 10 May.Pope Francis called for a ceasefire in all conflicts around the globe to focus on the `fight of our lives` against Covid-19.Egypt shut its beaches as cases in the Middle East surpassed 50,000.Australia´s prime minister, Scott Morrison, announced further restrictions including limiting public gatherings to just two people.All travellers entering South Korea will face two weeks of mandatory quarantine starting at midnight next Wednesday.Tokyo confirmed 68 new coronavirus cases, another record daily increase.China continued to relax restrictions, with flights from Hubei province and tube and bus services in Wuhan city, the centre of the outbreak, resuming this weekend. Continue reading...