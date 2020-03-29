|
Introduction
Recently, Fujifilm released its fifth-generation Fujifilm X100V camera, an update that has been two years in the making. By now there are a lot of reviews out there, but my goal here is to focus on why I believe this is the best camera on the market for street photography. The X100V works really well as an everyday travel camera and even as a daily a cityscape/architecture camera, but I think that street photography is in the camera´s DNA.
I´ve been using the X100 since the first version, released in 2011, as my everyday camera and my primary street photography camera. Since then, it has transformed the way that I work as well as the quality of my work. Full disclosure: Fujifilm provided me with a loaner camera to review.
How the original X100 transformed street photography
The original X100 rocked the photography world in 2011. It embraced the design and ergonomics of old rangefinder film cameras and combined them with a cutting edge hybrid viewfinder and excellent image quality. And the cost was fairly affordable considering everything that was packed inside it.
While a few other camera companies had come close, no company had yet to put together such a small, tight, and refined (after some firmware updates, admittedly) street photography camera. Many photographers began to ditch their SLRs and prime lenses for the X100 and its later models.
And while many companies have created incredible cameras for street photography, most of them have a significant flaw or two that hold them back in some way (or they cost $10,000). I still don´t believe there is a camera company out there that has put together the entire package for street photographers in the way that Fujifilm has. It continues to lead the pack.
What´s new in the X100V?
The X100V comes with a host improvements over the previous models, including:
More reliable autofocusing: This may be the major reason for upgrading the camera for some of y ...