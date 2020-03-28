|
2.40pm GMT Churchillian Oratory dept. MacLeod has, by all accounts, delivered a defiant team-talk on the way to the game, ordering his players to shove all the bad press and trash talk back down the media´s throat. `Stuff the lot of them! Let´s get out there and play as we know we can!` They could have done with whipping themselves up into this sort of righteous frenzy eight days ago, before swanning out to face Peru, but it´s easy to criticise and carp in hindsight, isn´t it. The situation is what the situation is, and just like the Souness selection, it´s better late than never. 2.35pm GMT For those of you not particularly interested in football ... tough. The game is being shown live both on BBC1 and STV / Grampian / Border. Viewers in search of something different have one option: the 1966 Michael Caine and Shirley MacLaine comic caper Gambit, in which the pair team up in Hong Kong to swindle Herbert Lom out of his millions. The choice is limited, but nevertheless it´s yours. Either way, the match will be finished in plenty of time for everyone to switch over to 2 for a rerun of Cracked Actor, the 1975 Omnibus documentary about cocaine´s David Bowie. Altogether now: `We can beat them, just for one day! We can be heroes...` You know what, that would work really well in a montage. Continue reading...