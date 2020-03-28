Home
RSS FeedsBina by Anakana Schofield review - `for every woman who has had enough`
(The Guardian Culture News)

 
 

28 march 2020 12:31:26

 
Bina by Anakana Schofield review - `for every woman who has had enough`
(The Guardian Culture News)
 
Seventysomething Bina has taken to her bed in a quirky novel that captures the mind´s twists and turns with crow-black humourWhen the high priestess of commodified minimalism, Marie Kondo, encouraged her followers to gut their book collections and keep only the handful of volumes that `spark joy`, Irish-Canadian author Anakana Schofield led the bibliophilic counter-insurgency. `Literature does not exist only to provoke feelings of happiness or to placate us with its pleasure,` she wrote in the Guardian in January. `Art should also challenge and perturb us.`Schofield is an unabashed agitator, a conjurer of discomfort: whether it´s the agonised mind of a sex offender, or the sorrows of a disintegrating marriage. Like her absurdist compatriots - Beckett, Joyce, O´Brien - Schofield´s novels are existentially confounding, syntactically wild, and buckshot with wit. And while she may behave like a form wrecker, she is at heart a world builder. Each of her novels inhabits the same literary universe she created in her debut, 2013´s Malarkey, a funhouse mirror reflection of contemporary Irish life. Continue reading...
 
Category: Culture
 
