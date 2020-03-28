|
In difficult times, a mysterious robot, a `Green Book´ campervan tour, hard lessons in survival, an accidental detective and moreWith normal routines disrupted and anxiety levels high, brilliant children´s books may offer a handle on difficult times, or at least a charmed bubble of escapism. This month´s crop of books for eight to 12-year-olds are particularly powerful. Damien Love´s Monstrous Devices (Rock the Boat) is a superbly assured debut, featuring 12-year-old Alex, a mysterious toy robot and a breakneck chase through Europe to discover its secret and stop its terrifying power being unleashed on the world. Alex´s dapper and imperturbable grandfather, some truly sinister villains and an effortless, atmospheric evocation of place and history combine in an unforgettable, immersive reading experience.For non-magical adventure, award-winning YA author Nic Stone turns her hand to writing for younger readers in Clean Getaway (Knights of Media). When Scoob´s outrageous grandma kidnaps him and sweeps him away on a campervan tour of the landmarks of her past, guided by the `Green Book` that once told African Americans where they could safely travel, Scoob isn´t expecting a series of shattering revelations about his grandfather´s past, his grandma´s secret weakness, and his own father´s love. Funny, warm and highly original, it´s an exciting, poignant and thought-provoking road-trip novel. Continue reading...