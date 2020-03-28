Home
RSS FeedsHoward Jacobson: `I am a social distancer by instinct`
(The Guardian Culture News)

 
 

28 march 2020 12:31:26

 
Howard Jacobson: `I am a social distancer by instinct`
(The Guardian Culture News)
 
The novelist was in Tenerife when news of Covid-19 hit. He reflects on a month of uncertainty and the search for hand sanitiser `It was about the beginning of September, 1664, that I, among the rest of my neighbours, heard in ordinary discourse, that the plague was returned again in Holland... ` So begins Daniel Defoe´s A Journal of the Plague Year.It was about the beginning of 2020 that I heard a new plague was heading this way from China. On the morning of 27 February I sat with my wife Jenny in a cafe in La Caleta, a pretty fishing village in Tenerife, which we were leaving to go home to London later that day. But for the calima, when wild winds lifted the Sahara and deposited it on our living-room floor, we´d been enjoying glorious weather. This morning was cruelly beautiful. We didn´t want to leave. But while there had been only one reported case of coronavirus on the island, we weren´t entirely convinced the authorities were on top of it; we weren´t sure how well-equipped for dealing with a severe outbreak they were; and we thought that if it did come to hospitalisation, at least in London we spoke the language. We no sooner took that decision than we regretted it. A sadness settled on us - a calima of the spirits - that hasn´t lifted. Continue reading...
 
35 viewsCategory: Culture
 
