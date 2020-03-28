Home
Bleeding Edge`s Kulev lets you be a huge troll, and it`s hilarious
(Windows Phone Central)
28 march 2020 03:40:06

 
Bleeding Edge is a 4v4 brawler from Ninja Theory, part of Xbox Game Studios. It`s a game pretty light on content, as a passion project from a small team. It does, however, let you be a massive jerk. And that`s fun. Bleeding Edge is 4v4 brawler from Ninja Theory, set in a cyberpunk dystopia where human cybernetic augments are controlled and regulated by an evil government. Or at least, until some hackers got their hands on the plans and spread them around on the black market. Related: Five tips to get better at Bleeding Edge Bleeding Edge is effectively an underground fight club of sorts, where extreme body modders have come together to pit their skills (and engineering prowess) to the test in bloody combat. The game has received some mixed reviews, sitting at around 70 on Metacritic, with many citing a general lack of content as a central issue. We have a full review coming early next week, for some of our thoughts. For some Friday fun, I put together a string of clips that showc...
 
13 viewsCategory: Technology > Mobile > Windows Phone
 
