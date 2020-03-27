|
South Africa records first Covid-19 deaths; China closes borders; UK records biggest daily rise in deaths. Follow the latest updates

US now has more cases than any other country
Xi Jinping calls on Trump to improve US-China relations amid crisis
Brazil: Bolsonaro claims `we never catch anything´ as cases rise

9.29am GMT Ireland and Northern Ireland are preparing improvised morgues as they brace for a sharp increase in the number of deaths from coronavirus.Health officials in Dublin on Thursday night announced 10 new deaths, bringing the republic´s death toll to 19, and warned that Ireland was just starting a curve that will sweep upwards. 

9.17am GMT Covid-19 continues its spread across the African continent with 3243 cases now recorded, and 83 deaths, writes Jason Burke.COVID-19 : UPDATE IN AFRICA, 27 MARCH 2020 - 9:00 am EATCountries (46) reporting a total #COVID19 3,243 cases, 83 deaths, 254 recoveries by region.#COVID19 #FactsNotFear #AfricaPrepares #AfricaRespond pic.twitter.com/05hruMG3HxThe 56m inhabitants of South Africa woke up to the first day of a rigorous lockdown enforced by the police and army. Streets in much of Johannesburg were quiet, though there was significant activity in many high-density neighbourhoods amid complaints that the tight restrictions on movements would deny many vital income.Similar strict measures are now being rolled out across the continent, though some governments, such as Zimbabwe, are yet to impose full curfews. 

8.47am GMT Here is a recap of the main news currently, courtesy of Reuters as of 6am GMT.UK 

8.39am GMT Hungary´s prime minister Viktor Orbán has announced new restrictions on movement in the country, reports the Guardian´s Shaun Walker in Budapest. From tomorrow, for an initial period of two weeks, Hungarians will only be able to leave the house to go to work or for other basic essentials, bringing the country in line with many other European nations.