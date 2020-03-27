|
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as China´s manufacturing sector and UK car makers are hit by the coronavirusLatest: Record slump in Chinese factory profitsCoronavirus - latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage 9.32am GMT European stock markets are all in the red today, after their best three day rally ever.The Stoxx 600 index has dropped around 2.4%, having surged by 15% between Tuesday morning and Thursday evening.Rallies don´t last forever and clearly investors are happy to call time on this one as we head into another uncertain weekend.The last three Monday´s have all been relatively heavy down days, producing an average decline of 5.16% in the FTSE 100. We may have had a good run this week but the weekend can feel like a long time at moments like this and the numbers were getting from the US, which now has more cases than China or Italy, are getting uglier by the day. 9.28am GMT Domino´s Pizza has also suspended its dividend today, despite seeing a pick-up in demand from people ordering home deliveries.In the last week, UK trading has accelerated, with the growth in delivery more than offsetting the lack of collection sales, it told the City. The safety of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority, so we´ve strengthened our already high hygiene standards, rolled out contact free delivery and switched to delivery only to ensure we can confidently serve the public. We are also looking to recruit additional store colleagues and delivery drivers. 9.08am GMT Getting back to the drop in Chinese factory profits....economist Shane Oliver of AMP Capital has spotted signs that China´s economy may now be recovering:Huge decline in Chinese profits reflecting shutdowns(Goldman Sachs data) pic.twitter.com/PxM9u3S1yk....but while #China profits collapsed into Jan/Feb...daily/weekly activity data continues to point to a recovery through March. Property sales and steel demand is back to around normal levels(Goldman Sachs chart ...