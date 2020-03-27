|
China closes borders; UK records biggest daily rise in deaths; South Africa enters military-patrolled lockdown. Follow the latest updates. Coronavirus latest - at a glanceUS now has more cases than any other countrySpain defends response to coronavirus as global cases exceed 500,000Men are much more likely to die from Covid-19. But why?See all our coronavirus coverage 1.50am GMT Australia´s federal government is considering putting the economy into `hibernation` the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports: The Federal Government is considering a radical suite of measures to effectively put the economy into hibernation, allowing businesses to emerge after the coronavirus crisis, and resume and rehire without crippling debts.As the Government prepares to unveil its third economic rescue package `within days`, policies are being developed to help business owners see out the crisis without having to walk away from their companies. 1.47am GMT More on Argentina now, where tenants are about to receive some welcome relief, a six-month rent freeze to help family budgets affected by the nationwide coronavirus lockdown declared last Friday. The decree about to be signed by President Alberto Fernández will be a welcome move in a country where rents are tied to the inflation rate, which stands at about a yearly 50%.#LaOtraCaraDeLaCuarentenason los `corrales` (verdaderas jaulas) al aire libre donde la policía de Jujuy y Corrientes alojan a lxs detenidxs. Crece la represión en los sectores populares en vez del fortalecimiento del sistema de salud. pic.twitter.com/RHJhhnfIH8 1.44am GMT 1.38am GMT The Japanese government said on Friday there was no need now to declare a state of emergency, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the previous day described the coronavirus as a `national crisis` following a surge of cases in Tokyo. 1.29am GMT South Korea reported 91 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the national tally to 9,332, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Pr ...