Home
Search:
1146 feeds
357 categories
4806 articles (<24 hours)
23 registered users

Use the Mobile version
Mobile

Follow our Twitter feed

View our Linkpartners
Links

Username:
Password:

Register | Retrieve

Technology


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

RSS FeedsGet more out of your 12-inch MacBook with these great USB-C hubs
(iMore iPhone)

 
 

26 march 2020 22:30:03

 
Get more out of your 12-inch MacBook with these great USB-C hubs
(iMore iPhone)
 
Anyone who uses Apple`s 12-inch Retina MacBook is probably familiar with the constraints of one-port life on a Mac. You`ve got a single USB-C port, through which you can both charge your MacBook and send data. The good news is that USB-C is a versatile, reasonably powerful port, so you can also use it to expand your Mac`s capabilities using a USB-C hub or dock. These can be especially useful when you`re working at home, adding ports, slots, and more to your tiny Mac. Here are the best USB-C hubs for your MacBook. Great on a budget Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Staff Favorite An excellent budget option, Anker`s seven-port USB-C hub is just a great option in general, too. It has two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports (one power-only, one data-only), SD and microSD card slots, and an HDMI port. $40 at Best Buy $40 at Amazon A hub for all seasons Satechi Multi-Port USB-C Adapter Satechi`s USB-C hub has three USB-A ports, all of which are USB 3.0, as well as SD and microSD card slots and a...
 
11 viewsCategory: Technology > Mobile > Iphone
 
Find the best matte, anti-glare monitors for your Mac
(iMore iPhone)
The next character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes from Arms!
(iMore iPhone)
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Indigonet Services B.V.. Contact: Tim Hulsen. Read here our privacy notice.
Other websites of Indigonet Services B.V.: Nieuws Vacatures Science Tweets Travel Photos Nachrichten Indigonet Finances Leer Mandarijn