Anyone who uses Apple`s 12-inch Retina MacBook is probably familiar with the constraints of one-port life on a Mac. You`ve got a single USB-C port, through which you can both charge your MacBook and send data. The good news is that USB-C is a versatile, reasonably powerful port, so you can also use it to expand your Mac`s capabilities using a USB-C hub or dock. These can be especially useful when you`re working at home, adding ports, slots, and more to your tiny Mac. Here are the best USB-C hubs for your MacBook.
Great on a budget
Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub
Staff Favorite
An excellent budget option, Anker`s seven-port USB-C hub is just a great option in general, too. It has two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports (one power-only, one data-only), SD and microSD card slots, and an HDMI port.
$40 at Best Buy
$40 at Amazon
A hub for all seasons
Satechi Multi-Port USB-C Adapter
Satechi`s USB-C hub has three USB-A ports, all of which are USB 3.0, as well as SD and microSD card slots and a...