Spiders and crickets and wasps, oh my! How to catch bugs in Animal Crossing
Spiders and crickets and wasps, oh my! How to catch bugs in Animal Crossing
Tom Nook would appreciate your help in catching all the creepy crawlies on your deserted island! Any fan of the Animal Crossing series knows that an important part of the game is catching, collecting, and selling bugs. From the common and harmless butterflies to the rare and dangerous scorpions, there are many insects and creepy crawlies to catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and good reasons to do so. Lucky for you, we here at iMore know where all these bugs are hiding, how to catch them, and what to do with them once you do! Bug catching in Animal Crossing: New Horizons One of the things you`ll want to do every day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is catch bugs. You can earn achievements, fill your museum, and make a ton of Bells by catching bugs. Plus, the bugs you can catch change throughout the day and year so you can fill out your Critterpedia. How to catch bugs To catch most bugs, all you need is a net, a bug, and some patience. You can craft a Net at a DIY crafti...
 
