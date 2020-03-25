|
Spain records 738 deaths in past 24 hours, while death toll in Italy now double that of HubeiCoronavirus - latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverageSpain´s coronavirus death toll has overtaken China´s, climbing to 3,434, while a slowdown in the rate of new infections in Italy has raised hopes that the peak of its outbreak could be within sight.After more than a week in lockdown in Spain, another 738 people died over 24 hours, but officials expressed hope that the daily rise in deaths might be stabilising. `If we are not already at the peak, we are very close,` said Fernando Simón, the head of Spain´s health emergency centre.Russia´s president, Vladimir Putin, has postponed a public vote in April on a constitutional change that would allow him to stay in in power beyond 2024.The head of the Netherlands´ public health institute has told the Dutch parliament that measures to control the spread of coronavirus appear to be working.Closures aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic are preventing aid from reaching 300,000 people in conflict zones across the Middle East, the Norwegian Refugee Council has said.Libya has announced its first coronavirus case, as experts warn that the conflict between two groups for control of the country could make containing the spread of the virus very challenging. Continue reading...