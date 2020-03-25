|
4.21pm GMT The UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has launched a global humanitarian response plan for coronavirus, calling on governments to take decisive action and work together to find solutions to the global pandemic. The plan `will save many lives` and arm humanitarian agencies and NGOs with laboratory supplies for testing, and with medical equipment to treat the sick while protecting health care workers, said Guterres. #COVID19 is menacing the whole of humanity - and so the whole of humanity must fight back.-- @antonioguterres at launch of Global Humanitarian Response Plan for #coronavirus. https://t.co/vusV9bnhSM pic.twitter.com/ftPtvRNI12We must come to the aid of the ultra-vulnerable - millions upon millions of people who are least able to protect themselves. This is a matter of basic human solidarity. 4.14pm GMT The US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has been giving a briefing on the virtual G7 foreign ministers meeting that began by videoconference at 7am (ET). He said the main focus was the coronavirus, which Pompeo made a point of calling the `Wuhan virus`, writes my colleague Julian Borger. According to a report in Der Spiegel, the G7 ministers have not so far been able to agree on a joint statement because of Pompeo´s insistence that it should refer to the disease as the `Wuhan virus`, a suggestion that was rejected by other members of the group of prosperous democracies.Asked about the disagreement this morning, Pompeo did not answer directly, but did not deny it. 4.05pm GMT The hardcore efforts of Italy´s mayors to stop residents leaving their houses continues, writes my colleague Lorenzo Tondo in Italy. Airborne drones in Me ...