Goscinny and Uderzo´s cheery comic-book parodies reflected none of the real horror of Roman imperialism - and painted an irresistible portrait of postwar Europe Asterix creator Albert Uderzo dies at 92The art of Asterix - in picturesAs a child, devouring every Asterix book I could lay my hands on, I failed to notice what now, with the sombre perspective of adulthood, I can recognise as perhaps the single most glaring inaccuracy in the series´ portrayal of Caesar´s conquest of Gaul: nobody dies. Even by the standards of Roman imperialism, the Gallic war was unspeakably violent. When Vercingetorix, the most formidable of Caesar´s adversaries, finally surrendered at Alesia, he did so surrounded by innumerable corpses, the limbs of horses and humans horribly tangled, their bellies swollen, their blood fertilising muddied fields. The celebrated painting completed in 1899 by Lionel Reyer, Vercingetorix Throws His Arms at the Feet of Caesar, barely hints at the scale of this slaughter. Even less so do the parodies of the painting in which Goscinny and Uderzo, the authors of Asterix, so delighted. In these, the most vivid display of agony is likely to be a howl of pain from Caesar as Vercingetorix dumps a pile of armour on his foot. The entire theme of the series is the aftermath of a near-genocidal occupation - and yet the worst that ever happens to anyone in any of its various books is to be left hanging from the branch of a tree with a black eye and stars revolving round the head. The Gaul of Goscinny and Uderzo is a land of cheery, almost jovial, innocence. Continue reading...