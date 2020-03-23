|
The deepening coronavirus crisis has forced more UK and European companies to scrap their dividends and warn on profits or suspend financial guidance, as heavy selling on global stock markets continued for a fifth week.The FTSE 100 index in London tumbled more than 4%, wiping out its hesitant recovery late last week. It fell by 218 points to 4,972. European markets are also deep in the red, with Germany´s DAX down 3.3%, France losing 3% and Italy falling another 2.2%. The World Health Organization is recommending that people take simple precautions to reduce exposure to and transmission of the coronavirus, for which there is no specific cure or vaccine.The Toulouse-based Airbus withdrew its 2020 financial guidance, ditched its dividend worth EUR1.4bn (£1.3bn) and suspended funding to top up staff pension schemes. The European aircraft maker signed a credit facility for EUR15bn to shore up its finances. After a four-day shutdown, its factories in France and Spain reopen on Monday but will resume only partial aircraft production.The oil group Royal Dutch Shell is slashing $8bn to $9bn of spending this year as it faces the twin threats of Covid-19 and the oil price war started by Saudi Arabia. It has also cancelled the next tranche of its share buyback programme.The publishing firm Pearson suspended its share buyback programme but also said demand for its online educational products had jumped this month.ITV, hit by a slump in advertising, said it would save £300m by not paying a final dividend for 2019 or paying one in 2020. The broadcaster has postponed some TV productions in the UK.The Irn-Bru maker, AG Barr, was one of the first companies to delay the publication of its full-year results, scheduled for Tuesday, in response to t ...