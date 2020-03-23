|
As we continue to socially distance due to the spread of the coronavirus around the world, odds are you`re spending more time indoors than you may be used to. This change in routine could have you wondering what to do to fill your newly found downtime, and you may be looking for something new to watch. Disney Plus is a relatively new streaming service from Disney that brings the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo, and more into one place.
There is a whole lot of content on Disney+, which could make finding something new to watch a little overwhelming. Luckily, we`ve done the hard work and rounded up some of the best shows that you should be watching on Disney+ right now. From original series to shows meant for kids, the whole family, or options for just adults, see our guide below to get started right now.
What is Disney+ and how do I sign up?
If you aren`t familiar with Disney+ or have been holding out on signing up, now may be the time to learn more and get a subscription st...