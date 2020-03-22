Home
RSS FeedsItalian PM warns of worst crisis since WW2 as coronavirus deaths leap by almost 800
(The Guardian Italy)

 
 

22 march 2020

 
Italian PM warns of worst crisis since WW2 as coronavirus deaths leap by almost 800
(The Guardian Italy)
 
Giuseppe Conte shuts down all non-essential factories and businesses as lockdowns spread across the world, including the US and IndiaCoronavirus - latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverageUK military drafted in to coordinate food supply for vulnerableItaly has shut all non-essential factories as the country takes increasingly drastic measures to halt the epidemic that claimed another 793 lives on Saturday to take the national death toll to 4,825.Spain recorded nearly 400 deaths in the past day as Australia and India escalated their responses to the virus with more than 300,000 confirmed cases worldwide by Sunday morning. Related: Coronavirus: how Asian countries acted while the west dithered Another 188 cases were recorded in Thailand on Sunday, its largest daily increase, taking the total to 599 cases, a senior health official said. `Most of the new cases were found in Bangkok and were among young people who continue to have social activities, which can lead to more infections,` a helth official said, urging the public to stay home.Singapore has banned the item and transit of visitors.The Pacific nations have recorded their first Covid-19 death after a 68-year-old woman died in Guam.South Korea reported 98 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing national infections to 8,897, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.The daily tally showed a continued downward trend in new cases, despite a slight jump on Saturday. The Philippines´ health ministry has confirmed 73 new cases, bringing the country´s total to 380. Continue reading...
 
Category: General > Europe > Italy
 
Coronavirus live news: Spain death toll rises by almost 400 as Germany and Iran see cases jump
(The Guardian Italy)
Germany`s low coronavirus mortality rate puzzles experts
(The Guardian Italy)
 
 
