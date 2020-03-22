|
Italy has shut all non-essential factories as the country takes increasingly drastic measures to halt the epidemic that claimed another 793 lives on Saturday to take the national death toll to 4,825. Spain recorded nearly 400 deaths in the past day as Australia and India escalated their responses to the virus with more than 300,000 confirmed cases worldwide by Sunday morning. Another 188 cases were recorded in Thailand on Sunday, its largest daily increase, taking the total to 599 cases, a senior health official said. `Most of the new cases were found in Bangkok and were among young people who continue to have social activities, which can lead to more infections,` a helth official said, urging the public to stay home. Singapore has banned the item and transit of visitors. The Pacific nations have recorded their first Covid-19 death after a 68-year-old woman died in Guam. South Korea reported 98 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing national infections to 8,897, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The daily tally showed a continued downward trend in new cases, despite a slight jump on Saturday. The Philippines´ health ministry has confirmed 73 new cases, bringing the country´s total to 380.