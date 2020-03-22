|
Shakespeare´s only son, Hamnet, who died aged 11, is the inspiration for Maggie O´Farrell´s remarkable new novel. She talks about the link between his loss and the bard´s most famous workWhen the novelist Maggie O´Farrell was 16, she was invited to a fancy-dress party and knew at once who to be. She put on a black shirt, with a ruffled paper collar, an inky cloak made out of a skirt, her Doc Martens and cheeky shorts over black leggings. To complete her ensemble, she borrowed a skull from her school´s biology lab. She had become obsessed with Hamlet: `He had got under my skin. I felt he was part of my DNA.` And while there is no mystery about Hamlet´s glamorous turbulence appealing to an adolescent, O´Farrell´s feeling was to be rekindled, as an adult, by her discovery of the play´s connection with Shakespeare´s son, Hamnet. There was, she was sure, a novel in it. Over the years, she repeatedly tried to write that novel and almost gave up. Yet it was a story that refused to abandon her.And now, here it is: Hamnet - the novel of her career. And that is saying something because O´Farrell is the author of eight accomplished and hugely popular books. She won the Costa novel award, in 2010, for The Hand That First Held Mine, and shortlisted for both Instructions for a Heatwave (2013) and This Must Be the Place (2016). Her wildcard memoir, I am, I am, I am: Seventeen Brushes With Death (2017), about living close to the edge, was a bestseller. But Hamnet is a novel apart. And what distinguishes it from O´Farrell´s earlier work is that while it shares the page-turning verve of its predecessors, it pulls off what younger writers (she is now 47) seldom achieve: the power of letting a story appear to tell itself. It reads like a fairytale rooted in heartbreaking reality - there is no magic with which to save a child. Continue reading...