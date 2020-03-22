|
The Chinese artist answers questions from Observer readers and art world luminaries on creativity and protest, Chinese politics - and why he never cooks the same dish twiceAi Weiwei´s studio can be found behind unmarked, black metal doors in a grand square in the old east Berlin. You immediately descend two flights of very steep stone stairs before emerging, blinking for light, into a vast, brick-lined cavern that has the proportions of a church. The temperature drops a few degrees. The space was originally, back in the mid-19th century, the cooling warehouses for the Bavarian brewer Joseph Pfeffer. But, since Ai fled China five years ago, this has been his main place of work - and, given that the 62-year-old artist and activist is almost always working, more besides.`When I´m here, it´s like my home,` says Ai, who wears a blue hoodie and comfortable shoes, his beard less unruly than it appears in photographs. `Like my home,` he clarifies. `I´ve never had a home. In China, my studio was often destroyed. So for me, it´s a shelter - a shelter not so different from refugees in the camps that gradually build up. I can leave, of course, but since 2015, I have stayed here, never had a holiday or weekends. I´m working all the time.` His face crinkles into a smile: `I love work.` Continue reading...