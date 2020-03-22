|
A scrapbook of rarely seen photos and sketches traces Nick Cave´s transformation from Aussie teenager into an international artistWhat you see in this book lives in the intricate world constructed around the songs, and which the songs inhabit,` writes Nick Cave in his introduction to Stranger Than Kindness. `It is the material that gives birth to and nourishes the official work.`That intricate world includes drawings, lists, collages, scribbled notes and lyrics, found photographs and several handmade books, creased and stained, sometimes in his own blood. Therein the sacred and the profane, the biblical and the pornographic, exist side by side as they have done in Cave´s songs for about 40 years of often frantic creativity. There are pin-ups alongside devotional images of saints, sketches of nude female torsos alongside portraits of the madonna, and there are hand-written, home-made dictionaries listing arcane words, such as anchorite (a recluse), and autogamy (self-fertilisation). Continue reading...