Home
Search:
1146 feeds
357 categories
3079 articles (<24 hours)
21 registered users

Use the Mobile version
Mobile

Follow our Twitter feed

View our Linkpartners
Links

Username:
Password:

Register | Retrieve

Culture


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

RSS FeedsNick Cave`s inspiration: pictures and notes from his archive
(The Guardian Culture News)

 
 

22 march 2020 13:59:35

 
Nick Cave`s inspiration: pictures and notes from his archive
(The Guardian Culture News)
 
A scrapbook of rarely seen photos and sketches traces Nick Cave´s transformation from Aussie teenager into an international artistWhat you see in this book lives in the intricate world constructed around the songs, and which the songs inhabit,` writes Nick Cave in his introduction to Stranger Than Kindness. `It is the material that gives birth to and nourishes the official work.`That intricate world includes drawings, lists, collages, scribbled notes and lyrics, found photographs and several handmade books, creased and stained, sometimes in his own blood. Therein the sacred and the profane, the biblical and the pornographic, exist side by side as they have done in Cave´s songs for about 40 years of often frantic creativity. There are pin-ups alongside devotional images of saints, sketches of nude female torsos alongside portraits of the madonna, and there are hand-written, home-made dictionaries listing arcane words, such as anchorite (a recluse), and autogamy (self-fertilisation). Continue reading...
 
44 viewsCategory: Culture
 
Mark Wahlberg: `I was a little rough around the edges`
(The Guardian Culture News)
Ai Weiwei: `An artist must be an activist´
(The Guardian Culture News)
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Indigonet Services B.V.. Contact: Tim Hulsen. Read here our privacy notice.
Other websites of Indigonet Services B.V.: Nieuws Vacatures Science Tweets Travel Photos Nachrichten Indigonet Finances Leer Mandarijn