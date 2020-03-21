Home
Schools are shutting down, jobs are sending employees to work from home, and everyone is trying to figure out what their new norm is going to be. With schools sending kids home, that means parents are left trying to figure out how to keep them learning, but luckily there are some great resources out there with free trials. For the younger kids, ABCmouse is one of the best options, but if you have older kids at home, you`ll want to check out a free trial of Adventure Academy. It`s aimed at kids ages 8 to 13, and mixes in a bit more fun with the learning process to keep them focused. Right now, you can get a free one month trial, and if you prefer to sign up for a full year you can save 49% on the subscription, making it just $59.99 for the year. Adventure Academy Start your free trial at Adventure Academy Aimed at slightly older kids, Adventure Academy makes learning fun by keeping it a little more interactive. Adventure Academy can be accessed and used from a variety of diff...
 
