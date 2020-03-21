|
The acclaimed US essayist on `ambient harassment´, freeing women´s voices - and why she´s looking forward to a date with Mary BeardRebecca Solnit is one of America´s leading writers on art, culture and politics. She´s been called `the voice of the resistance` by the New York Times, and her 23 previous books include Wanderlust, Hope in the Dark and the 2008 essay Men Explain Things to Me, which gave rise to the term `mansplaining`. Her new book, Recollections of My Non-Existence, is a memoir of her early life as a writer in San Francisco, where she has lived for four decades.Your writing has always drawn on personal experience; why did you decide this was the time to write a proper memoir?I felt that after years and years of writing feminist essays about violence against women and the suppression of women´s voices, there was something essential I hadn´t gotten at yet, which is: what is the real psychological effect on you, even if you´re not a victim of the very worst things that can happen, but you still live in a regime where violence against women is so common that it impacts you daily? I wanted to use myself as a case study to say, even as somebody who escaped the worst things that can happen to women, I was still so profoundly impacted and here´s what it looked like. Continue reading...