Total deaths now at 4,825; more US states, including New York, tell people to stay home; Dow Jones falls 900 points
UK panic buyers urged to think of frontline workers
Italy and Spain record highest single-day death tolls
New York announces all non-essential workers must stay home

5.27pm GMT The coronavirus death toll in the UK has reached 233 after NHS England said a further 53 people had died in England after testing positive. 

5.22pm GMT The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy rose by 793 to 4,825 on Saturday, officials said.It is the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago. 

5.16pm GMT President Trump introduces vice-president Mike Pence who has been leading the US´ coronavirus taskforce.`He has not slept much. Maybe a tiny bit ... maybe a little. But not much,` Trump said. 

5.04pm GMT Donald Trump has begun providing an update on the coronavirus at a White House press conference. Related: Coronavirus press briefing at White House begins - live updates 

4.54pm GMT Leaders of Jerusalem´s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, revered as the site of Jesus´s crucifixion and burial, urged worshippers on Saturday to maintain social distancing to help fight the coronavirus.Church leaders at the ancient holy site in Jerusalem´s walled Old City called on visitors to `avoid any act of devotion that might include physical contact such as touching and kissing the stones, touching icons, vestments and the personne`. 

4.49pm GMT Alejandro Giammattei, the president of Guatemala, has ordered an eight-day curfew from Sunday to stem the spread of coronavirus in the Central American country. 

4.45pm GMT My colleague Helena Smith has this update on the coronavirus response in Albania: Albania has resorted to deploying the army to enforce a curfew that began at 1pm local time on Saturday - the country´s latest bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. 

4.43pm G ...