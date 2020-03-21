Home
RSS FeedsStreaming: our guide to Disney+ as it launches in the UK
(The Guardian Culture News)

 
 

21 march 2020 10:54:08

 
Five months after its introduction in the US, and with serendipitous timing, Disney+ finally reaches the UK next week. But what to watch?Well, you can´t accuse Disney of not picking its moment - although, as it turns out, the universe really picked it for them. Nearly five months after its debut in the US, after a long-period of fan-frustrating non-confirmation and further waiting, the UK launch of the Disney+ streaming service is finally upon us, beaming into your living rooms and laptops from Tuesday. And just as self-isolation from the coronavirus is making home entertainment the only entertainment for many, the timing is almost morbidly perfect.After all, it´s not as if you´ll be able to get your Disney fix on the big screen for a while now: following the lead of several other studios, the Mouse House has indefinitely postponed the cinema release dates of blockbusters Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers, with Black Widow widely expected to follow. Instead, for £5.99 a month or an annual subscription fee of £49.99 (which goes up by a tenner if you subscribe after the launch), you´ll be granted access to a slightly daunting array of Disney and Disney-adjacent content. It makes the old, now-defunct DisneyLife platform look as quaint as a Blockbuster Video store by comparison. Continue reading...
 
28 viewsCategory: Culture
 
