Home
Search:
1146 feeds
357 categories
3926 articles (<24 hours)
21 registered users

Use the Mobile version
Mobile

Follow our Twitter feed

View our Linkpartners
Links

Username:
Password:

Register | Retrieve

Culture


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

RSS FeedsMy tip for self-isolation? It´s best not to stockpile books
(The Guardian Culture News)

 
 

21 march 2020 10:54:08

 
My tip for self-isolation? It´s best not to stockpile books
(The Guardian Culture News)
 
From apocalyptic themes to audiobooks - pointers from a specialist in staying at homeI´m the sort of person who stays in the house for fun. Really. When people ask what I´m doing, expecting that the life of an author is a socially busy one full of launches and parties, I laugh. I mean, it is, and could be, but no thank you. When I´m not in meetings that could have been emails, or sitting with a Word doc open in front of me, begging the words to come, I´m flying through books, or watching music videos on TV.So, here for you, are my book-based tips for self-isolation: 1) Don´t go out and buy a thousand books. Much like holiday reading, you almost certainly won´t get through them all. Your to-be-read pile will be too overwhelming and reading might feel like a chore. Three is enough for now and we don´t need any more looting. I´ve had an absolute nightmare finding oat milk this week. 2) Keep your reading relatively light. I probably wouldn´t read anything apocalypse-themed for now. We´re all anxious enough without having to think about how we´ll recreate Station Eleven by Emily St John Mandel. 3) If your eyes are tired and you need to switch it up, download yourself an audiobook. Most of the joy of reading without having to do anything. 4) Keep hydrated. But that´s just a rule for life. Continue reading...
 
24 viewsCategory: Culture
 
Lockdown: Simon Armitage writes poem about coronavirus outbreak
(The Guardian Culture News)
Streaming: our guide to Disney+ as it launches in the UK
(The Guardian Culture News)
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Indigonet Services B.V.. Contact: Tim Hulsen. Read here our privacy notice.
Other websites of Indigonet Services B.V.: Nieuws Vacatures Science Tweets Travel Photos Nachrichten Indigonet Finances Leer Mandarijn