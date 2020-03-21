|
Novels, films and paintings offer more than escapism - they provide hope, which is a vital precursor to changeLong before the arrival of Covid-19, the speed and contents of the news had made me feel almost overwhelmed with fear. Faced with a flood of images that includes migrant children in cages, melting glaciers and forest fires, it has felt impossible to process information, let alone assess the best way to react.We´ve entered an era characterised by the twin forces of speed and instability, in which a superabundance of potential threats - running from Islamic State to nuclear war, the rise of the far right, Brexit, environmental catastrophe and now a global pandemic - is matched by a dearth of time in which to process them. It´s impossible to keep up, and far too alarming to look away. Thanks to the accelerating effects of social media, it´s begun to seem as if the social landscape is shifting at such a rate that thinking, the act of making sense, is permanently balked. It´s increasingly difficult to distinguish real danger from rumours, speculations, conspiracy theories and deliberate lies, a process the spread of coronavirus around the globe has only intensified. Logging into Twitter or following the rolling news has meant being trapped in a spin-cycle of hypervigilant anxiety. Continue reading...