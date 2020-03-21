Home
Search:
1146 feeds
357 categories
3926 articles (<24 hours)
21 registered users

Use the Mobile version
Mobile

Follow our Twitter feed

View our Linkpartners
Links

Username:
Password:

Register | Retrieve

Culture


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

RSS FeedsFeeling overwhelmed? How art can help in an emergency by Olivia Laing
(The Guardian Culture News)

 
 

21 march 2020 10:54:08

 
Feeling overwhelmed? How art can help in an emergency by Olivia Laing
(The Guardian Culture News)
 
Novels, films and paintings offer more than escapism - they provide hope, which is a vital precursor to changeLong before the arrival of Covid-19, the speed and contents of the news had made me feel almost overwhelmed with fear. Faced with a flood of images that includes migrant children in cages, melting glaciers and forest fires, it has felt impossible to process information, let alone assess the best way to react.We´ve entered an era characterised by the twin forces of speed and instability, in which a superabundance of potential threats - running from Islamic State to nuclear war, the rise of the far right, Brexit, environmental catastrophe and now a global pandemic - is matched by a dearth of time in which to process them. It´s impossible to keep up, and far too alarming to look away. Thanks to the accelerating effects of social media, it´s begun to seem as if the social landscape is shifting at such a rate that thinking, the act of making sense, is permanently balked. It´s increasingly difficult to distinguish real danger from rumours, speculations, conspiracy theories and deliberate lies, a process the spread of coronavirus around the globe has only intensified. Logging into Twitter or following the rolling news has meant being trapped in a spin-cycle of hypervigilant anxiety. Continue reading...
 
23 viewsCategory: Culture
 
`Your move, AL Dubs!` Lloyd Webber and Hamilton creator in musicals play-off
(The Guardian Culture News)
Lockdown: Simon Armitage writes poem about coronavirus outbreak
(The Guardian Culture News)
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Indigonet Services B.V.. Contact: Tim Hulsen. Read here our privacy notice.
Other websites of Indigonet Services B.V.: Nieuws Vacatures Science Tweets Travel Photos Nachrichten Indigonet Finances Leer Mandarijn