Xbox Live is down right now, Microsoft promises fix soon
(Windows Phone Central)

 
 

21 march 2020 01:37:16

 
Xbox Live is down for some users, cutting off multiplayer, social features, and more. The weekend is here, and with a global pandemic keeping the nation at home, it`s prime time for Xbox Live outages. Microsoft`s gaming network appears to be experiencing issues as of March 20, with reports of users unable to sign-in, play multiplayer titles, and access its suite of social features. It comes as Xbox Live sees increased usage amid the COVID-19 coronavirus, keeping users grounded at home. Xbox Live remains a crucial backbone of Microsoft`s modern gaming lineup, deep-rooted into Xbox One, Xbox 360, Windows 10 PCs, and other devices. The ongoing outage appears to be impacting all platforms, limiting access to all online services. Microsoft has since acknowledged the issue, with work on a fix underway. We are aware that users are experiencing issues with matchmaking, Party Chat, and Looking For Groups. Our engineers are working on fixing this now. We will keep you posted here when we h...
 
