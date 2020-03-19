|
From John Legend and Chris Martin´s piano ballads to Code Orange´s fearsome rock, more and more stars are streaming gigs for isolated fansMarch 14, TwitchHaving spent months planning the launch of their head-wrecking fourth album, Underneath, Pittsburgh metal crew Code Orange were unwilling to let a looming pandemic stop the mosh. After their world tour was cancelled, the five-piece opted to play a hometown gig in an empty 1,500-capacity theatre, streaming the whole thing for free via their Twitch channel. The alarmingly titled Last Ones Left: In Fear of the End show was a full-bore, bowel-quaking hour, an impressive shredded feat with retro CGI video inserts. (`When´s the PlayStation 2 game coming out?` snarked one commentator.) Amid the juddering riffage, there was little direct political commentary until singer Jami Morgan paused the show to direct the camera at the deserted venue: `This is what happens when the ratfucks who run this world don´t care about you, or me, or any of us.` Continue reading...