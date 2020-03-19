|
This is the art form that makes us feel most acutely human. We are going to need it more than everHow will society cope with the total shutdown of theatres for the foreseeable future? It will, one trusts, survive, but the effect of closures on the theatrical ecology will be potentially devastating. Productions will be jettisoned, people put out of work, institutions imperilled. Even the National Theatre, which is reasonably well-endowed, ultimately depends on the box-office: as its director, Rufus Norris, pointed out to me recently, only 15% of its income derives from subsidy.Boris Johnson in his Tuesday press conference compared the task of confronting Covid-19 to a war effort. But, when it comes to the theatre, comparisons with the second world war quickly break down. On 3 September 1939, all theatres closed upon the declaration of war. Within two weeks, however, there was renewed activity. The first theatre to reopen, from noon until six, was the Windmill, which offered the consolation of nonstop variety and stationary nudes. The Old Vic decamped to the London suburbs with an ambitious blend of Shakespeare, Shaw and Goldsmith. By February 1940 Donald Wolfit was presenting hour-long lunchtime versions of Hamlet, Othello, Twelfth Night and other Shakespeare plays, which drew huge audiences and made him a national hero. Continue reading...