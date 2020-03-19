|
Limits are in force online in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan.
What you need to know
Apple has set purchase limits on its new iPad Pro in Asia.
Controls are also in force on Apple`s new MacBook Air and the iPhone.
The move has likely been forced by the impact of COVID-19 on its supply chain.
Apple is enforcing purchase limits on several products on its website across Asia.
As reported by MacRumors:
Apple this week set purchase limits on its newly updated iPad Pro and MacBook Air models, its entire range of iPhone models, and the Mac mini on its online store in several Asian countries, including China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan.
The new MacBook Air and the Mac mini are limited to five orders per customer, for example, while the new iPad Pro is limited to two 11-inch models and two 12.9-inch models per customer. There is also a limit of two iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus models per customer.
