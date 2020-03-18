|
More than 250 million Europeans are in full or partial lockdown as Belgium and Germany joined Italy, Spain and France in closing schools and all non-essential shops and urging - or requiring - people not to leave their homes.As the US promised a $1tn fightback against the economic havoc caused by the coronavirus, with cases now confirmed in all 50 states, and the EU shut its borders to travellers from outside for 30 days, draconian measures never before seen in peacetime have upended daily life. The coronavirus has infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and killed more than 8,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.Outside China, where the virus originated, two-thirds of all cases and three-quarters of all deaths are in Europe. Europe has now recorded more than 3,800 deaths, about 600 more than China.The pandemic is likely to take about two years to run its course and the virus will eventually infect 60-70% of the global population, according to Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany´s public health agency.Russian media have deployed a `significant disinformation campaign` against the west to worsen the impact of the coronavirus, according to an EU document seen by Reuters.Iran reported 147 more deaths from the coronavirus, its single biggest jump, bringing the death toll to 1,135 people nationwide.Imported coronavirus cases in China outnumbered cases of domestic transmission for the fifth straight day, with 12 of the country´s 13 new confirmed cases involving travellers from abroad.Japan´s deputy prime minister, Taro Aso, said holding the Tokyo Olympics `would not make sense` if countries could not send their athletes.