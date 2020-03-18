Home
18 march 2020 15:36:15

 
Razer Viper Mini review: At 61 grams, this is one of the lightest gaming mice ever made
When I picked up the box, I thought it was empty. That´s how light Razer´s Viper Mini is, the latest mouse to vie for the featherweight crown. Coming in at a mere 61 grams, or 2.1 ounces, it feels less like a mouse and more like a prototype, an empty plastic shell. It´s hard to believe there´s actual hardware under the hood-and yet it´s a proper gaming mouse. And in this case, small size is paired with a similarly small price tag. The Viper Mini can be yours for just $40. That had us asking, `What´s the catch?` Is there a catch? Read on to find out.Note: This review is part of our roundup of best gaming mice. Go there for details on competing products and how we tested them. Tiny terror Okay, caveat number one: It´s very small. Obviously that´s by design. It´s the Razer Viper Mini. I am not a small person though, and I find the Viper Mini too narrow for all-day use. The original Viper´s faux-ambidextrous (symmetrical, but not intended for left-hand use) chassis measured approximately 2.6 inches left-to-right. The Viper Mini is just over 2 inches across. It´s enough of a difference that I find not just my pinky but my entire ring finger dragging across the mousepad.To read this article in full, please click here
 
31 viewsCategory: Technology > Computer
 
