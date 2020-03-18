|
Football feels insignificant with Italy in lockdown, but if the season is scrapped it will carry echoes of 1915 for LazioIt is the fate of Lazio supporters, according to the Italian voice actor Pino Insegno, to `suffer even in those moments when we were not supposed to`. The Biancocelesti were enjoying one of their finest seasons prior to the coronavirus outbreak, sitting one point off the top of Serie A at the moment when games were suspended. They are undefeated in the league since September, and beat the leaders, Juventus, twice in December.Football, as Insegno was quick to remind listeners to the Roman station Radiosei last week, is of secondary importance at a time when Italy is on lockdown. `We need to stay home, and that´s it,` he continued. `We have not lived through a moment like this since the war.` Still, it is a curious quirk of fate that Lazio - champions of Italy just twice in their history - were denied a shot at a title on the only previous occasion when football was suspended mid-season on the peninsula. Continue reading...