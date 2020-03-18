|
OnePlus rolls out its first logo redesign, with the company switching to a new font and a curvilinear design.
What you need to know
OnePlus rolled out a new logo, the first time it changed its brand identity.
The new logo has a curvilinear number 1, and a new font for better readability.
OnePlus is also updating its visual identity with the new logo and switching to a fresh color palette that includes cyan, green, magenta, indigo, and yellow.
OnePlus has debuted its new logo, and while the company isn`t straying too far from its previous design, it is making a few changes to make it stand out. The biggest change is the number `1,` with the brand shifting to a curvilinear design.
As for the visual identity, the company notes that it retained a classic OnePlus look but with a `more balanced feel:`
The logo introduces a new curvilinear `1` that is easier to read while adjusting the weight of the logotype for better overall balance. The `+` in the surrounding box has also bee...