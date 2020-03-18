|
The cumulative updates are rolling out to Windows 10 versions 1809, 1803, 1709, and 1607.
Microsoft released another batch of cumulative updates for older versions of Windows 10 today. These optional updates are available for Windows 10 versions 1809, 1803, 1709, and 1607. Like previous cumulative updates, these don`t include any new features, but they bring general fixes and improvements to the table.
If your PC is running Windows 10 version 1809, you`ll see an update to build number 17763.1131. Here are the highlights:
Updates an issue that causes an error when printing to a document share.
Updates an issue that prevents the touch keyboard from appearing during sign in when the user is prompted for the password.
